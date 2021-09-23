5 Nail Trends You Should Try This Fall

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As the seasons change, so do our manicures. Most people trade in their usual summer neons for more fall friendly hues that align with the pumpkin spice, golden leaves season. While I’m not too happy about the cooler months, I am excited to indulge in the latest trends to help make the transition seamless.

When it comes to nail inspiration, stars like Lizzo, Beyonce, and Kerry Washington keep me informed of what’s trending. Recently Lizzo was spied with golden tips with the word “shhhh” written on her middle finger. The look, although simple, made me want to grab an oversized sweater in preparation for the vibrant autumn hues that await us.

There are key nail trends that should be on your radar this fall. If you’re looking for a few idea to help transition your bright, bold manicures to something that fits the autumn palette, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 5 ideas to take with you on your next visit to your nail technician.

