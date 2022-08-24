LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a world full of chaos, protective hairstyles bring peace. Eliminating the daily anxiety of tackling your hair is a luxury we all deserve. Protective styles are for you whether you’re starting school, going on vacation, or just wanting to keep it cute in anticipation of anything popping off.

Protective hairstyles are braided hairdos that protect your hair from everyday manipulation. These hairstyles have been a staple in the African American community for centuries. Braids started as an escape map from slavery. They have now evolved into a popular hairstyle worn by many cultures in a myriad of ways. From braided up-dos to long faux locs, protective styles are popular because they offer variety, style, and convenience.

So, if you want a break from your everyday hair routine or need a trendy look for your next outing, these five protective styles can add spunk to your summer, fall, winter, or spring look. And don’t forget to check out great products from retailers specializing in protective styling hair care, like Design Essentials, to keep your hairstyle intact.

Let’s get into your new hairdo!

5 Protective Hairstyles To Rock During Any Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com