5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

As we are about a month away from RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event. One of our performers is the ever-so talented, Mya.

Mya rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of Mya’s biggest hits include “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do),” “Fallen,” and the Grammy-winning “Lady Marmalade” with Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Lil’ Kim. Her self-titled debut album in 1998 went platinum and helped establish in the R&B industry as an everlasting talent.

In the 2010s, Mya transitioned into acting with appearances in films like Shall We Dance? and television shows such as Dancing with the Stars. While Mya has not released an album since 2018, she still remains an influential and beloved in the R&B community with a 20+ year legacy of silky vocals and timeless hits.

With all the great music that Mya has, she could open and close the entire show herself! Unfortunately,she has to share the stage. Which leads us to: what hit does Myato perform at RNB Fest 2024?

Our team at RNB Philly made a quick list of five hits (no, not the mainstream ones either!) that Mya should perform at RNB Fest 2024!

