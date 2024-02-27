100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Spring is that you?! Tis the season for the Wintertime depression baddies to reemerge with extra “oomph” thanks to the milder weather and the later sunsets. It’s time to trade in your Uggs and oversized jackets for a pair of strappy sandals and a stylish trench coat. Spring is knocking on our door, and we’re answering it in style.

This season takes a minimalist approach to fashion, opting for light colors, structured silhouettes, and, of course, florals. You might think, what makes this year’s Spring trends different from any other year? The mood board calls for soft tones and classic pieces with an element of drama. For example, trench coats are a seasonal staple piece, but they’ve elevated the look by adding eye-catching details like intricate draping or a cloak neckline.

There are a few important factors to keep in mind when building your Spring wardrobe. First, it’s important to prioritize transitional pieces. The season lasts three months, but the items added to your closet should carry you through the Fall. Introduce your trench coat in the spring, pull it out during those cool Summer nights, and keep yourself warm and cozy in it during the Fall.

Because trends change slightly from season to season, the style forecast can often feature pieces already in your closet. Sometimes, all you need is a creative eye to remix your staple items. Use this trend forecast as a guide on using what you already have while adding key pieces to your wardrobe. Take a look at 5 Spring trends you’ll see this season.

5 Spring Trends You’ll See This Season

