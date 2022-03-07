Coco Jones is becoming one of our favorite style icons! Not only is the 24-year-old former Disney actress absolutely slaying it on screen as the fabulous Hilary Banks in the Peacock reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, simply entitled Bel-Air, but she’s also giving us major fashion envy off-screen too, turning heads on every red carpet, appearance and Instagram post she makes. While she’s certainly embodying the OG Hilary Banks’ knack for fashion in the highly acclaimed reboot, she definitely seems to be taking cues from her character’s innate love of fashion and applying them to her real life too, because let’s face it, Ms. Coco Jones can do no wrong when it comes to setting trends and serving LEWKS!
From the Bel-Air red carpet premiere when she absolutely stole the show in her stunning purple gown to her most recent appearance at the Billboard Women in Music event and everything in between, the actress certainly knows a thing or two about setting trends, and we’re absolutely in love with her effortless style! While we can’t pick just one fashion moment that we love from the budding actress, here are five of the most recent style moments from Coco Jones that we love!
5 Style Moments From Coco Jones That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. All Black EverythingSource:Coco Jones' Instagram
Here, Coco Jones was spotted at a Revolve event where she donned this sexy, curve-hugging, black cut-out dress. She accessorized the look with gold, strappy sandals, and a black clutch and wore her hair in a blunt bob that we absolutely loved!
2. Turning Heads At The Billboard Women In Music EventSource:Coco Jones' Instagram
For this look, the actress killed in this green and blue cut-out wrap dress for the Billboard Women in Music event where she certainly turned heads as she stopped and posed for the cameras in this effortless slay.
3. Bel-Air PremiereSource:Coco Jones' Instagram
For the Bel-Air red carpet premiere, Coco turned heads in this purple, cut out gown and was certainly one of the big stars to grace the carpet that evening.
4. Birthday SlaySource:Coco Jones' Instagram
Coco gave us a sexy slay for her birthday in this curve hugging leather mini dress. She accessorized the look with a mini lime green purse and wore her hair in a side swooped high pony tail as she served face for the ‘Gram.
5. Pretty In PinkSource:Coco Jones' Instagram
The beauty sat pretty in pink in this photo where she donned a long-sleeved pink dress with a deep v-neckline. She added pops of color to the look by rocking clear heels with yellow and blue straps and wore her hair straight down with a middle part to show off her gorgeous face.