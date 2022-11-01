5 Takeaways From Browns Big Win Over Bengals

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Browns Win on Monday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football last night. And just like that, excitement for football is back in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland has struggled out the gate, to the tune of a 3-5 record over the first 8 games of the season. The Browns, now in a bye week, have 13 days before they travel to Miami to take on the high-flying Dolphins on November 13th.

Last night’s win feels like it could’ve saved the season.

Season Saving Victory?

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half last night. Cleveland managed to eke out 11 points in the second quarter, then added another seven on the first drive after halftime. After that, the game was never in jeopardy, allowing Cleveland to finally secure a crucial win after losing four in a row.

Jacoby Brissett, who is down to just three games before the Browns’ new QB Deshaun Watson takes over, has done an admirable job through the first half of the season. Last night may have been his best game as a pro – certainly as a member of the Browns – where he went 17-22 for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Keep scrolling to see my 5 biggest takeaways from last night’s game!

5 Takeaways From Browns Big Win Over Bengals was originally published on wzakcleveland.com