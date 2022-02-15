5 Times Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals

Happy birthday to one of our favorite entertainers Amber Riley! Today, the former Glee actress turns 36 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere celebrating in style.
As a multi-faceted star, Amber Riley is a triple threat. Not only is she talented on-screen, having stolen the show in productions like Nobody’s Fool, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Dancing With The Stars to name a few, she’s also been busy making headlines in the music industry as well, having given us fierce singles such as “Colorblind,” “Someone You Loved,” and “A Moment.” If that’s not enough, she also knows a thing or two about fashion and is no stranger to giving us LEWKS on a platter, always becoming our style and fashion goals in the process.
For Amber, it doesn’t matter if it’s for a red carpet appearance, an award show, a photoshoot or just simply stepping out for a night on the town, this fashion girl will always give us a fashionable LEWK or two, making sure she not only follows the trends but sets them. And the best part? She always walks to the beat of her own drum and has the ability to make any fashion look pop!
So, in honor of this fashionista’s 36th birthday today, let’s take a look at five times Amber Riley gave us style goals with her fashionable ensembles!
1. “Single Black Female” Atlanta ScreeningSource:Getty
Earlier this year, Amber Riley turned heads the Atlanta screening of “Single Black Female” where she donned a super sexy black cut-out gown and wore her hair in soft curls as they framed her stunning face.
2. The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by LifetimeSource:Getty
In December 2021, the actress attended The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event in this colorful ensemble and was all smiles as she showed off her killer fashion sense. Here, she paired the look with black sandals and wore her hair in beach waves that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her stunning face.
3. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards LuncheonSource:Getty
In 2019, Amber Riley attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon where she made a statement in a black, sheer top and black and grey skirt. For this look, she wore her hair in a high pony tail and added a bright, bold red lip to the look to add a pop of color to the monochromatic ensemble.
4. “Nobody’s Fool” New York PremiereSource:Getty
In 2018, the actress attended the premiere of ‘Nobody’s Fool’ where she looked pretty in pink in this curve-hugging midi dress. She paired the look with gold sandals and wore her hair in big, fluffy curls that she wore swooped over to one side of her face.
5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s “Black Panther”Source:Getty
Amber Riley certainly stole the show at the Los Angeles Premiere of the “Black Panther” when she donned a plunging black top and colorful printed skirt that matched the theme of the movie and purple carpet. She wore her hair in big, beautiful curls that framed the sides of her face and added a bright, bold red lip to add a bit of fierceness to the already stunning look.