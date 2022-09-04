LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy Beyoncé day to all who observe! That’s right, today, September 4th, is the starlet’s 41st birthday and per usual, we know that she’s off somewhere celebrating in style!

In honor of her 41st #BeyDay, we can’t help but to think back on all the style moments the Queen Bey has given us. From her early days in Destiny’s Child to her first step out as a solo artist, to transitioning into a wife and mother and the powerhouse entertainer and grown woman she is today, Beyoncé is top tier at everything she does. This beauty constantly sets the trends, gives us style inspiration, and exudes a certain type of confidence that we can only help but to emulate!

So, in celebration of #BeyDay, let’s look back at 5 times this queen has been giving us fashion royalty!

5 Times Beyoncé Was Our Fashion Queen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com