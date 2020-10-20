This year has been a monumental one for us all. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, witnessed the crumbling of our White House and Judicial system, all while attempting to remain optimistic about the current state of our world. The upcoming election will determine if the United States will receive the positive change it so desperately needs.
Among the change makers is Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee for the 2020 election. The world was semi-welcoming to President Barak Obama, but are they ready to experience the very first Black female Vice President? One things for sure, Kamala Harris is a strong example of what it means to stand in your power. Often met with the criticism of being a Black woman with an attitude, she is using that as fuel to trailblazer her way through the elections. So far, her signature accessory has been a simple, yet bold black suit.
During some of the most important events of the year, Kamala Harris opted for black power suits. The significance of a black suit is important, especially during this election period. The color itself represents authority and power. It is known for it’s timeless appeal and statement-making reputation. Every time Kamala Harris steps out in a black suit and white pearls, she is standing in strength and grace.
In honor of our future Vice President’s 56th birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she showed us the power of a black suit.
5 Times Kamala Harris Showed Us The Power Of A Black Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. KAMALA HARRIS AT THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, 2020Source:Getty
US Democratic Vice Presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris arrived on stage for the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah. She got dressed for the occasion in an all-black two-piece suit with a black blouse and black heels.
One thing about Kamala and her suits are they’re always perfectly tailored. Her pencil-styled pants fell nicely on her ankles and her heels were at an appropriate, youthful height. Her ensemble is simple, clean, and classic.
2. KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGNING IN PHILADELPHIA, 2020Source:Getty
Kamala Harris danced to greet supporters upon arriving to participate in a Sister to Sister, Mobilizing in Action conversation on September 17, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With the election less than a month away, Harris campaigned in the swing state of Pennsylvania, which has the fifth most electoral votes.
Kamala Harris wore a black suit, white blouse, black heels, and a black mask. I personally love that she shys away from kitten heels and commits to a heel with some height to it.
3. KAMALA HARRIS AT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION, 2020Source:Getty
Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senator from California and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris greeted supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kamala Harris kept it simple is what has become her signature look. She wore a tailored black pants suit with a white blouse, black pumps, and a black mask. Her approach to fashion is more classic and less glamorous. It’ll be exciting to see how she chooses to express herself once she’s elected into office (speaking it into existence).
4. KAMALA HARRIS AT THE CEREMONY FOR JOHN LEWIS, 2020Source:Getty
Democratic Senator from Callifornia Kamala Harris attended the ceremony honoring the late John Lewis, the US Representative from Georgia.
While it is standard to wear black during such occasions, Kamala showed the importance of the event by wearing a skirt suit instead of pants. Both are appropriate, but a skirt or dress is can be considered less casual than a pair of pants.
Kamala Harris’ minimalist approach to fashion is refreshing. I’m not too sure she is concerned with labels. Her preference is to make a statement with policies, not clothing.
5. KAMALA HARRIS AT A TOWN HALL HOSTED BY CNN, 2020Source:Getty
Democratic Vice Presidential hopeful and California Senator Kamala Harris attended a town hall devoted to LGBTQ issues hosted by CNN and the Human rights Campaign Foundation at The Novo in Los Angeles.
In yet another powerful moment, Kamala Harris threw on a black power suit and spoke about today’s issues in the LGBTQ community. This is going to be one of the most important elections of our time. While it is great to see Kamala Harris in her power suits, it’s more important for us to vote so we can reap the benefits of that powerful suit in office.
Happy 56th birthday to our future Vice President!