HomeArts & Entertainment

5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion

Posted 14 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez Portrait Session

Source: Ron Davis / Getty


Nineteen years ago the world lost Lisa Left Eye Lopes, a brilliant mind who used her dynamic lyrics to inspire others. The famed rapper, who rose to the top of the music charts in the group TLC, was known for her unique voice, diverse opinions, and sexy tomboy swag.

As Left Eye progressed in her career, her fashion choices evolved from baggy clothing to form-fitting dresses. She proved that no matter what she wore, she’d look good in it. With her small frame, tattooed skin, and insane six pack, Left Eye gave every ensemble she wore the edge it needed. The rapper perfectly embodies the belly-baring, low-rise jeans fashion era that was the 2000’s.

In honor of what would’ve been her 50th birthday, we’re revisiting 5 times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes embodied 2000’s fashion.

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close