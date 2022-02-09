LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan is celebrating his 35th birthday today. He’s got a lot to celebrate this year too. In 2021, the sexy actor graced the big screen in critically acclaimed films such as Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and the romantic love drama A Journal for Jordan. Soon, fans will get to see the Newark native make his directorial debut with Creed III, where he’ll reprise his starring role as boxer Adonis Creed. Oh, and don’t forget about the release of Black Panther 2 later this year!

Perhaps the most significant gift Jordan was blessed with was the opportunity to make a change in Hollywood. In 2016, Jordan created his production company, Outlier Society. The company “vowed to incorporate the “inclusion rider” — a clause that allows actors to demand 50% cast and crew diversity on set contractually. It’s a strict protocol he also demands “on all of his projects,” Insider noted.

Jordan’s production company will executive produce the forthcoming HBO MAX series Val-Zod, which features a Black version of the DC Comics character Superman. The actor previously told Vanity Fair that he wanted to produce films for a diverse group of actors and genres.

“I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time, I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel, or Lupita, or Tessa. It’s gonna be eclectic,” he added.

Now that’s hot!

Michael B. Jordan is one of the sexiest men alive, and in honor of his birthday, here are 5 times he stopped us in our tracks with his delectable appearance.

5 Times Michael B. Jordan Was Our Bae was originally published on hellobeautiful.com