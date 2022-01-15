5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

HomeArts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday to the style maven, Regina King! Today (January 15) the Academy Award winner turns 51 years old, and when she’s not blowing us away in projects like Watchmen and The Harder They Fall, she’s busy turning heads with her effortless style.

Whether it’s the Oscar’s red carpet where she stole the show in a gorgeous all-white Oscar de la Renta gown, or if it’s the premiere of her film One Night In Miami when she dazzled us all in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, or at the amFAR Cannes event where she left us all speechless in a stunning Schiaparelli black and white ball-gown, Regina King is sure to give us a slay, and she’s sure to do it effortlessly.

While we’re celebrating this beauty’s 51st birthday today, let’s revisit five times that Regina King was our style goals and gave us an effortless slay.

1. 68th Annual Emmy Awards

68th Annual Emmy Awards Source:Getty

In 2016, Regina King stole the show when she arrived at the 68th annual Emmy Awards donning this beautiful orange, strapless gown that made her look absolutely radiant. 

2. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty

Here’s the style queen attending the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019, rocking this stunning pink, strapless gown and once again giving us an effortless slay. 

3. 2019 Academy Awards

Source:Regina King's Instagram

Also in 2019, Regina King instantly became our style goals when she rocked this beautiful white Oscar de la Renta gown to accept her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” 

4. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty

In March 2021, Regina King got ready to steal the show at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful, extravagant ball gown that made her look like the queen she is. 

5. amfAR Gala

amfAR Gala Source:Getty

In July 2021, Regina King attended the amfAR Cannes Gala and donned this stunning black and white Schiaparelli ball gown and left all of us speechless. 

