5 Trans Woman With Killer Style

While they’re in the spotlight making changes in the world, these ladies are doing it in the most stylish way possible. I’m talking big drip from head to toe. From jaw-dropping ball gowns, to history-making billboard signs, these women are serving fashion goals on a platter.

When I think of stylish celebrities, Janet Mock falls in my top 10. I fell in love with her adornment for architectural pieces. Everything she wears has an elegant, edgy shape to it. Although she has a great sense of style, it’s her innate sexiness that elevates every garment she puts on.

Janet is one of my favorite trans women killin’ the fashion game, but there are so many others. Check out 5 transgender women you’ll want to see on your style radar.

1. Janet Mock Source:Getty Janet Mock is quite possibly one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen in my life. Although she is a famed writer, television host, director, producer and transgender rights activist, she is also known for killing it on the fashion scene. Here she is at the FX’s “Pose” Season 3 New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2021 in New York City. Mock wore a gold Versace dress.

2. Janet Mock Source:Getty Here, Janet Mock attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a gorgeous black and white Oscar de la Renta gown.

3. Janet Mock Source:Getty Janet Mock attended Netflix’s The Politician Season One Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. She wore a chic Rachel Comey two-piece suit with a black bralette underneath.

4. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty I watched Amiyah Scott evolve from an internet sensation to a television star. It’s fun when you get to witness the come up of an artist. The 33-year-old actress made her debut on the big screen in the hit TV series, Star, making her the 3rd openly transgender person to play a trans character in a scripted television drama series in America. Here Amiyah attended the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. She looked radiant in a black single-shoulder tuxedo-style dress.

5. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty Amiyah Scott was almost the first transgender face to hit The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. Although she started taping the 8th season of the show, she later left the cast because she felt the producers were trying to exploit her as a trans woman.

6. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty Amiyah Scott attended the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City. She gave us elegance in a gorgeous, single-shoulder gown.

7. Laverne Cox Source:Getty Laverne Cox gave a riveting performance in her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Through her character, we learned more about the complexities of the trans experience. Since her breakout role, Cox has maintained her position as an educator and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. On April 22, 2021, Laverne Cox attended the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. She wore a gorgeous custom gown designed by Lavie Byck.

8. Laverne Cox Source:Getty Get into this Black Excellence! Laverne looked like a dream at the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a bright orange Michael Cinco gown, with a long train and a short blonde bob.

9. Laverne Cox Source:Getty Laverne Cox attended the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ Charlie’s Angels at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She turned heads in a black Hakan Akkaya gown, with a sheer bustling and panels.

10. Jari Jones Source:Getty Jari Jones is an actress, model, and LGBTQ+ advocate. Last year, she was one of nine models featured in an advertisement for Calvin Klein in New York City. The brand’s 2020 Pride campaign #PROUDINMYCALVINS, was a huge accomplishment. In an Instagram post she wrote, “It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed, made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed.”

11. Jari Jones Source:Getty Jari Jones attended Apple’s Global Premiere of Dickinson at ST. Ann’s Warehouse on October 17, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. The model looked chic in a greyish blue, ruffled bardot top and a navy blue skirt.

12. Jari Jones Source:Getty Jari Jones attended the screening of Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. Red is absolutely her color! Jari looks amazing in her ball gown.

13. Angelica Ross Source:Getty Angelica Ross is one of the many trans women changing the world through her role on FX’s hit series Pose. The show highlights the Ballroom scene and AIDS epidemic in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Not only were we introduced to the issues the community faced, we get to witness some of the best fashion to hit a television series. Angelica Ross attended Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. She wore a printed ankle-length dress, with a gorgeous bib necklace and a chic fishbowl hair cut.

14. Angelica Ross Source:Getty Angelica Ross looked pretty in pink while attending the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 06, 2020. The actress wore a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown with light ruching on the side.