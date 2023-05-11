LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

PTO, is that you? Vacation season is underway, so it’s time to gather your girls or boo and book a trip. Time away from the daily hustle and bustle of life is a form of self-care we should take full advantage of.

Traveling has shifted a lot over the years. Airlines have figured out ways to sneak in fees for luxuries that used to be free. From paying for headphones and carry-on luggage to splurging on the option to pick your seat, booking a flight has become a minefield for not-so-hidden fees that eventually add up.

Despite the hidden fees and overcrowded airports, traveling can be seamless if you include a few essentials. As someone who travels for work and leisure, I’ve figured out ways to make the process easier. If you add these five essentials to your next vacation, you’ll maximize on convenience.

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

5 Travel Essentials To Jumpstart Your Summer Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com