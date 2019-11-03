CLOSE
$55 Pancakes?: Kanye West’s “Brunchella” Struggle Plates Getting Slandered

Posted November 3, 2019

The Kanye West show continues, as does the griping about the sincerity of his antics. This time, the food Yeezy presented at a “Brunchella” event is getting wholly slandered (no pun) on these Internets.

Page Six reports that on Friday (Nov. 1), Mr. West was performing at a church in Louisiana and the food provided at a VIP reception was less than luxurious. While the usual Sunday Service performance was free.99, the reception before hand cost a cool $55 per ticket. The proceeds for this “Brunchella” plate served as a church fundraiser.

They certainly made money hand over first consider the cost in food must have been minimal.

The Daily Mail first reported who one ticket buyer took a pic of her plate and it was purest of struggle. The brunch consisted of 2 slices of skimpy bacon, some limp-looking pancakes and what looks like a sausage. She also noted she refrained from the grits.

Bruh…

“This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by Boil & Roux BR. & the server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake,” wrote Kimberly Kinchen on her Facebook post on Friday.

It doesn’t take much, but Twitter promptly got to slandering. We’re betting Yeezy didn’t even “curate” this meal, but no one cares. And of course, the Fyre Festival comparison quickly came to mind. Peep below.

 

 

12. Kanye West FGI Nights of the Stars

Kanye West FGI Nights of the Stars Source:Splash News
