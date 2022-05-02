LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Ciara to accurately convey our sentiments about Met Gala 2022 through dancing. The Goodies singer jumped on her Instagram to show her excited for tonight’s festivities by doing the “Aye Bay Bay” TikTok moon walk challenge, and of course she nailed it.

The entertainer and fashion CEO strategically slid across a cross walk in NYC wearing a white jogger set and grey flat boots. She captioned the video, “The Morning of the Met Gala Energy,” and we felt her enthusiasm as she bounced up and down hitting her dance moves on cue.

RELATED STORIES: La La Anthony To Host Vogue Magazine’s Met Gala Live Stream

Ciara is a veteran when it comes to the annual fundraiser. The mother of 3 has given us look after look on the red carpet, and we can’t wait to see what ensemble she blesses us with this year. So, in anticipation of Ciara’s costume for tonight’s Met Gala 2022 theme, Gilded Glamour, below are six times the beauty wowed us in the past on the Met Gala red carpet.

6 Times Ciara Wowed Us At The Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com