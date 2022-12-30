LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion had her share of highs and lows in 2022 and held her head high throughout giving us musical gems like Ungrateful, top fashion moments, and hair that lives in our saved section on Instagram. The H-Town hottie showed up, kept her crown, and gave the girls a run for their money as one of the top entertainers and stylistas of the year.

The hot girl summer ambassador is known for her brazen rap lyrics that celebrate the audaciousness of femininity. And although she’s a beast on the microphone, we can’t help but recognize her risqué, modish style. From body-hugging garbs to artistic nails and bold hair, Megan is a trendsetter. And because she served hot looks that had us constantly doing double takes throughout this year, it’s safe to say that the “Savage” rapper deserves to be at the top of everyone’s 2022 fashion list. And these six looks prove that.

6 Times Megan The Stallion Was The Ultimate Hot Girl In 2022 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com