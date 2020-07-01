CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

Posted 23 hours ago

Here at HelloBeautiful, we always make to cruise the virtual shopping racks. And since we can always count on Black creatives to bring the heat in the beauty industry, we always make it a point to keep a keen eye on all the innovative beauty finds of the week.

7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Buy This Week

If you’re in the shopping mood this week, you’re in for a real treat. From makeup, skincare, body care brands and more, there are plenty of products we know you wouldn’t mind adding to your collection.

Black Beauty Editors, Influencers & Entreprenuers Sound Off On The #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge

With that said, it’s time to start browsing. Get your credit card ready and follow along as we take you through the must have beauty products for this week.

7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MARY LOUISE COSMETICS

Everyone needs to have a face serum in their skincare collection. Face serums are great for providing skin with moisture and tackling other skin issues you may be facing. And the Miracle Serum ($35.00) is no exception. Formulated to target dark spots, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and more, this serum can help smooth things out.

[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://linkin.bio/marylouisecosmetics/5580883″%5D

2. BENEATH YOUR SKIN

Looking for a body cream that does it all? Beneath Your Skin’s Heal Whipped Skin Souffle ($28.00) is just what the doctor ordered. Formulated to with anti-aging and antioxidant properties, this souffle helps to nourish, hydrate and maintains skin elasticity for a smooth and hydrated feel.

[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://beneathyourmask.com/products/whipped-skin-souffle”%5D

3. UOMA BEAUTY

There is no such thing as having too much lipstick in your makeup collection. And Uoma Beauty’s Badass icon Lipstick in Aretha ($24.00) will make the perfect addition to your collection. And while matte formulas are known to dry out your lips, this offering provides lips with instant moisture for a kissable pout.

[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://uomabeauty.com/products/badass-icon-matte-lipstick?variant=13333861662819″%5D

4. TALIAH WAAJID

View this post on Instagram

Latosha W. Verified Buyer ✅ 5 star rating 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 “This is a wonderful hair product. It made my hair soft and tangle free and very moisturize with lots of shine. I love the green apple scent.Also i feel that with the aloe in it also it makes the hair strong. I love the fact it also apple cider vinegar which is a great benefit for the scalp.Taliah Waajid has great hair products. Thanks for the love ❤️ Strength shine and moisture and patients that was put in these hair products...😊😊😊😊” #appleandaloe #twxwalmart #taliahwaajidbrand #realpeoplerealresults #teamnatural #curlyhair #healthyhair #healthyhairjourney #naturalhairstyles #washday #applealoe #healthyhaircare #taliahwaajid #🍏

A post shared by Taliah Waajid Natural Hair (@taliahwaajidbrand) on

There is no better way to add some definition to your curls than with a nourishing deep conditioner. Thanks to Taliah Waajid’s Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Apple Cider Deep Conditioner ($10.99) you can give your mane the love it needs.

[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://naturalhair.org/collections/green-apple-and-aloe-nutrition/products/green-apple-aloe-nutrition-apple-cider-deep-conditioner-12oz”%5D

5. HYPER SKIN

Want to rock a bright and healthy complexion? You need to up your skincare game with a Vitamin C serum. And the Hyper Skin Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum ($38.00) will get your skin in shape. Made wit a blend of clean and natural ingredients, you’ll be able to give your skin the very best.

[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://gethyperskin.com”%5D

6. EDEN BODYWORKS

View this post on Instagram

Let's get a little clarity! Hotter months can lead to perspiration and scalp irritation. Product build up can leave hair limp and lifeless. Got dry, itchy scalp? We've got the cure. WHAT: Peppermint Tea Tree Shampoo + Conditioner CONTAINS: Peppermint oil for increased circulation Tea Tree oil to prevent buildup and keep hair healthy Vitamin E works as an antioxidant to improve hair growth Glycerin helps to retain moisture Essential oils BENEFITS: Invigorating {feel the tingle} Alleviates irritation Promotes healthy hair growth* SHOP: @heb, @target, @sallybeauty (on sale now), @walmart, & Amazon.com/edenbodyworks #naturalhair #peppermintoil #teatree #shampoo #clarifyingshampoo #discovereden #edenbodyworks

A post shared by EDEN BodyWorks (@edenbodyworks) on

There’s nothing better than feeling your haircare ingredients working in your mane. Thanks to Eden Bodyworks Peppermint Tea Tree Shampoo ($9.25), you’ll feel every bit of the magic happening. Made with a blend of two essential oils, this scalp-tingling shampoo will gently cleanse and hydrate your strands for the perfect balance.

[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”Edenbodyworks.com”]

7. PEAR NOVA

Summer calls for a bright and bold manicure. And Pear Nova’s Lemon Drop Logic ($11.50) is a stylish way to add some color to your next set. Cruelty-free, vegan and 5-free, it doesn’t[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://pearnova.com/”%5D get much better than this. Not to mention, this color pairs perfectly with brown skin!

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close