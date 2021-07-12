Lizzo’s new name should be the swimsuit slayer. The 33-year old singer hasn’t skipped an opportunity to flaunt her bountiful curves in a banging two-piece. In fact, she’s worn just about every kind of swimsuit you can think of, and she’s dominated each and every look.
It’s obvious that Lizzo hasn’t met a swimsuit she didn’t like. It’s even more obvious she has declared this a bikini-girl summer. From thongs, to cutouts the award-winning artist has worn them all. In case you’ve missed her abundant swimwear collection, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 times Lizzo hit us with sexy bikini inspiration.
7 Times Lizzo Shut Instagram Down In A Thong Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tankini
This past weekend, Lizzo added this white thong tankini to her rolodex. The handkerchief front strapless top provided full coverage, while her thong, high-rise bottom left nothing to the imagination.
The singer hit us with an inspirational caption as she showed up what she’s working with. “Yeah sex is cool… but have u tried ✨f***ing with yourself✨ ???”
2. Neon Animal Print
“Big b*tch bikini —my strings got lost — ya man gon haveta dig em out like floss 🤪,” Lizzo captioned her photo. The Truth Hurts singer showed out in a neon green animal print string bikini.
3. African Print Thong Bikini
Lizzo bodies – literally – this African frizzy thong bikini by Ashanti Swimwear. If there’s one thing she’s gonna do, its gonna be to encourage all the big girls to show us what they’re working with.
She captioned her post, “PSA: BIG GRRRL SUMMER = BREAK OUT THE BIKINIS😍 FABS ON DECK HOE! BIG FAT ASS PURRRRRRRRRRRRR 💁🏾♀️”
4. Single Shoulder Swimsuit
I’ve never been a fan of single shoulder swimsuits because they create the most annoying tan lines. But when you’re laid out by the pool as much as Lizzo is, that’s a minor detail that can be fixed during the next layout in the sun.
Lizzo flossed major curves in a cream-colored sing-shoulder two-piece bikini. Ironically out of all her swimwear, this one is my favorite.
5. Metallic Bikini
Lizzo gave sultry vibes while hanging out on a yacht clad in a metallic bikini with sheer snakeskin cover. The combination of both styles make for a fun but different look.
6. Neon Yellow suit
Round of applause for this bold, neon yellow thong bikini! Lizzo is literally shutting it down with these stylish micro swimsuits.
7. Chocolate Bikini
Lastly, Lizzo hit us with a double dose of chocolate. The singer exuded confidence in a dark brown two-piece with rhinestone accents. I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to more bikini-clad outings by Lizzo. I am obsessed with the way she is empowering women to flaunt (and shake) what their mama gave us!