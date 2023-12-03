8 Times Lupita Nyong’o Popped In Prada

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyongo oozed funky futuristic vibes while attending the Los Angeles

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

premiere event on December 1. Rocking a posh Prada street-style look, Lupita was among the other celebrities attending the

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

party hosted by Oprah Winfrey

Oprah‘s swanky star-studded soiree was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in honor of the series’s executive producer and star, David Oyelowo. While

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

– which is a six-episode series that tells the story of the legendary first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi who escaped slavery – already premiered on November 5, there was no opportunity to really celebrate because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

So, while delayed a few weeks, the event seemed like a homecoming of Black celebrity excellence. Oprah looked to “raise a glass” to David for the historic project. The event included music, dancing, and mingling around a beautiful outside pool area of the hotel.

Gayle King, Niecy Nash, and “Insecure” stars Yvonne Orji, and Tosin Morohunfola. David, Lupita, and others dazzled in front of a black and gold step and repeat when entering the party. Additional celebrities spotted includeand “Insecure” stars

MUST READ: Niecy Nash Shines In An All White Ruffled Dress

Lupita Nyong’o’s Prada look slayed the carpet. She paired a black denim crop top with matching slightly oversized pants and wide black wrapped frames. The outfit fit Lupita perfectly and showed off her small waist.

Lupita Nyong’o and Prada are a match made in fashion heaven.

Lupita topped off the look with an animal skin puffer jacket, Prada mini-handle purse, and platform boots. Her skin glowed in soft, glam makeup.

While we are loving Lupita’s outfit to the star-studded affair, this is not the first time the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star has chosen the luxury label. She has rocked Prada to several red carpet moments, from Met Galas to high-profile dinners, award shows, and everything in between.

Prada’s soft aesthetic of monochromatic looks with some whimsy and flowy notes fits Lupita’s style. And we love to see the two on the red carpet. See our gallery below of other times Lupita Nyong’o made us gag in Prada.

8 Times Lupita Nyong’o Popped In Prada was originally published on hellobeautiful.com