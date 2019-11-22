CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come In One Size Fits All

Posted 20 hours ago

Lizzo Performs At O2 Academy Brixton, London

Source: Gus Stewart / Getty


F what a hater got to say, Lizzo is bodacious, bad and sexy! The Grammy award nominated artist uses her platform to promote body positivity and show her fellow plus size ladies, you don’t have to shy away from your femininity or sexuality because of your size, you can embrace it. Some things we learned from the “bad b*tch”: confidence is sexy, big girls are popping and you can do what you want with your body if it makes you feel good. Keep scrolling for these sexy Lizzo moments that remind us sexiness doesn’t come in one size fits all.

9 Times Lizzo Reminded Us Sexiness Doesn’t Come In One Size Fits All  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. When She Twerked Like This On The Gram’

View this post on Instagram

“Pepper is just dry hot sauce” 🔥

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

2. When She Gave Us A Full Moon View

3. When She Told Us To Taste The Rainbow

4. When She Showed Us Her Cheeky Talent

View this post on Instagram

Y’all just thought I played the flute 😏🍑

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

5. When She Showed Us How To Properly Drink Champagne

View this post on Instagram

Really puts the pain in champagne 🤦🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

6. When She Stripped On The ‘Gram For Us

Highly effective promo for “Hustlers”

7. When She Gave Us Dolly Parton On The Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram

MOOD4EVA

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

8. When She Gave Us This Slow Motion Twerk

9. When She Showed off Her Pole Skills

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close