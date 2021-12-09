A Complete Timeline Of The Jussie Smollett Investigation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 10: a.m. ET, Dec. 9, 2021

Originally published: June 24, 2019

After nearly a three-year hiatus, actor Jussie Smollett is finally having his day(s) in court as the trial to hold him accountable for allegedly staging a hate crime in which he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.

The jury began deliberating his fate on Tuesday after more than a week of testimony.

There have been many twists and turns in the investigation, causing speculation to rise.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a Subway, two men reportedly yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the actor after he exited a restaurant, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on Smollett while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

From the beginning, the Chicago Police Department appeared to drop the ball with their handling of the case in the media. First, a police spokesperson said there was no footage of the assailants. Then, hours later, there were two “persons of interest” on video. They also claimed the “Empire” actor “refused” to give the cops his phone. All of these inconsistent reports have prompted some to say Smollett fabricated the attack.

Smollett has starred on Fox’s popular series “Empire” since 2015. He plays Jamal, a successful singer in the musical Lyon family who is openly gay. He is also the winner of four NAACP Image Awards and has a long history in social justice and activism.

Most recently, Smollett was the master of ceremonies and event chair for the Black AIDS Institute Gala. The December event raised awareness and funds for the epidemic that infects nearly 40,000 people a year.

“I just feel like Black lives matter and I have to care about black lives in all matters and all forms,” he told HelloBeautiful on the red carpet for the event. “I know there are so many things to care about in this world, but we have to multitask.”

In addition, he was recently in the news for supporting Bennett College” rel=”noopener”>Bennett College—an all-women HBCU that was on the brink of losing its accreditation. The school—which was founded in 1873 and became a women’s institution in 1926—needed to raise $5 million by February 2019 to stay afloat. Smollett and his brother took it upon themselves to use their platforms to spread awareness about Bennett College and motivated individuals to pitch in and help save the school.

Nonetheless, there were still many questions surrounding the attack. At this point, no one knows the truth.

See the complete timeline below.

A Complete Timeline Of The Jussie Smollett Investigation was originally published on newsone.com