‘A Goofy Movie’ Has A New Origin Story Thanks To ‘Atlanta’

Dare we say: The latest episode of FX’s “Atlanta” titled, “A Goof Who Sat By The Door” is the greatest episode of the entire series and none of the ensemble cast is even involved. The series final season is shaping up to be one of their best yet, and it’s because the “Atlanta” team has absolutely no limitations. Read more about Season 4, Episode 8 and check out fan reactions inside.

The newest episode of the groundbreaking series takes in-depth look at the making of the American Classic Disney film, “A Goofy Movie.” The continuously called it “the Blackest movie ever made.” Fans are reevaluating their relationship with the animated comedy after watching a very interesting episode of “Atlanta.”

The story follows a Black animator named Thomas Washington, who always aspired to influence the world of animation in a way that was relatable for him and his culture. The satirical episode was filmed as a mockumentary-styled piece. Though it was not based in fact, it was compelling, convincing and felt extremely close to home.

For many fans, there is the notion that “A Goofy Movie” was the first Black Disney movie to ever be created. For us, we were impressed by the “Atlanta” crew’s ability to penetrate every emotion possible from sadness, anger, happiness, betrayal, guilt and most importantly, enjoyment.

There were many moments worth revisiting. For example, at the end of the story, when they finally found Washington at the same lake, where he often took his son fishing. They showed large shoes and gloves that are notable markers of the Goofy character.

It was honestly brilliant television from the writing, cinematography, directing and casting.

Fans are also chiming in with their reactions to the latest episode on social media. Many are praising “Atlanta” for reframing the narrative of the classic Disney film and are now adopting this story as the truth. Others have gone on record to say that the final season of “Atlanta” is proving to be the best television we have ever seen.

Bold statements, but we see no lies. This is good. Be sure to stream “Atlanta” on Hulu.

Check out fan reactions below:

‘A Goofy Movie’ Has A New Origin Story Thanks To ‘Atlanta’ was originally published on globalgrind.com