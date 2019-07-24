CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

Posted July 24, 2019

Lela Rochon Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty


I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he’s never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name.

Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches.

Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn’s Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy.

We’re going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she’s stunning now! Check her out through the years:

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

2. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

3. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

4. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

5. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

6. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

7. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

8. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

9. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

10. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

11. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

12. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

13. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

14. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

15. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

16. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

17. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

18.

19. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

20. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

21. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

22. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

23. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close