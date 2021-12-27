A Look Back At The Many Hairstyles of Issa Rae’s Insecure Character Issa Dee

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s hard to believe that HBO’s Insecure is gone forever. It was just yesterday that we were being introduced to the storylines and characters of the show that immediately captured our attention and hearts. Now, just like that…Insecure will be a memory of inspirational reruns. If the show did nothing else, it equipped its audience with loads of motivation in the life (what to do and what not to do), fashion, and most definitely the beauty department.

Fans looked forward to this show not just for entertainment, but for an overall hip perspective of Black culture which included groovy music, cool eateries, graphic t-shirts (that celebrated being black), and natural hairstyles that gave us curly girls all the feels. When it came to hairdo’s, Issa Rae’s character Issa Dee wasn’t too big on blowouts or silk pressed hair. Her swag consisted of creative twist-outs, braid-updos, curly fros, and we loved her for that. According to the her hairstylist for the show, Felicia Leatherwood, the hairdos that we fell in love with on Dee were decided upon the day of the show. “I do not plan these styles, you guys. They literally are kind of like a creation between Issa and I in the morning,” stated Leatherwood.

In honor of the series finale of Insecure, we decided to revisit some of Dee’s hairstyles that gave us major natural hair inspiration. Check out 10 of our favorite looks from season 5.

