Adorbs: The Twins Give Diddy The Day Off Of Daddy Duty

Posted December 27, 2018

Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Since the heartbreaking and untimely death of Kim Porter, Diddy has been left as the primary caregiver of his twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Diddy jumped up for daddy duty immediately and has been chronicling his experience on social media.

This was the Combs family’s first Christmas since Kim Porter’s passing, but Diddy has been seemingly keeping it strong while also being transparent about his struggles to adapt to his new life.

“I used to like the idea of people thinking that I had it all together. Now I can’t wait to tell them how much of a mess I was and show them what the power of God can do,” he posted on instagram.

For all his good daddy deeds, which includes carpooling the kids and their friends, giving them allowance and providing a joyous Christmas, the twins gave him the day off.

“Can I let my hair down,” he asks, to which the twins respond “Yes.” Check out the adorable lip, below:

View this post on Instagram

GREEN LIGHT! 🖤

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

We’ve gained a new respect for Diddy as he rose to the occasion to raise his daughters in the wake of their mother’s death. We’re sending him strength and prayers on his journey.

Adorbs: The Twins Give Diddy The Day Off Of Daddy Duty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

