5 Must-Haves From AKIRA’S All Dolled Up Collection

Akira is serving the perfect mix of Barbiecore meets Y2K with their “All Dolled Up” collection.

For the past three years, both trends have been steadily creeping into the forefront of contemporary fashion for years. This recently released collection sits at the apex mountain of their style power.

The offerings from “All Dolled Up” hit the vibes of domapine dressing. Combining the expected tulle and sparkle with millennial staples will jog your style memory to a land of Myspace HTML codes and reasonably priced garden apartments.

The collection features cute accessories, jazzy sandals, fun dresses, bright jewelry, and more. It’s as if Carrie Bradshaw and your favorite Bratz doll had a baby who would never leave the house without a rhinestone-covered iPhone case featuring the Baby Phat symbol and a pair of dangly earrings.

There are slim fringe trimmed tees, blinged-out tops, sparkly slacks, stacked clogs, and over-the-knee boots. They are accompanied by darling accessories that will make you miss the days of basement parties and T-Mobile sidekicks.

Rosettes, baguette-shaped purses, slippery spaghetti straps, preppy separates, and adorable teddy bear graphics show up in the collection at the brand’s affordable prices.

The trendy Chicago boutique started by Erikka Wang, Eric Hseuh, and Sarah Hughes has always had a well-curated selection of what’s now and what’s next. They have grown to become one of the most popular online boutiques.

This doll-inspired collection, inspired by the barrage of Barbiecore influences currently flooding pop culture, offers statement pieces that can be separated to add a bit of fizz to basics.

See some of our favorite picks from the “All Dolled Up” collection below.

