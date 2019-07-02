CLOSE
HomeNews

Al Roker’s Daughter, Leila, Is All Grown Up [PHOTOS]

Posted July 2, 2019

Array

Source: PNP/WENN / WENN


Remember Al Roker’s daughter, Leila — the little bundle of joy he used to hit red carpets with at events like the Kid’s Choice Awards? Well, she’s about 20-something now and is following her father’s footsteps in journalism. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Some of her bylines are featured in Forbes and Medium, and she’s even interned for Paper magazine. According to Instagram, Leila is a fan of fashion and France, as she’s studied abroad at the American University of Paris as a part of her studies at University of Southern California (class of 2021).

Leila is living her best life and we’re looking forward to seeing where her studies and experiences take her! Check out photos of the budding journalist’s journey into adulthood below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Al Roker’s Daughter, Leila, Is All Grown Up [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Missing my family a little bit extra today

A post shared by Leila Roker (@cleilapatra) on

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close