Alex Trebek Passes Away From Pancreatic Cancer, Twitter Mourns & Salutes A Legend

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has passed away. He was 80 years old.

2020 has been relentless. Trebek had long been battling pancreatic cancer, which he succumbed to the disease early this morning (Nov. 8), per TMZ.

A “Jeopardy!” spokesperson tells TMZ, “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

The TV icon had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show … as impressively as ever.

Trebek powered through for a full year — despite what he called “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on” — because he said he realized giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.

He pointed out the odds of surviving a second year with pancreatic cancer were just 7 percent, but he hoped he’d be able to celebrate that milestone too. Sadly, he took a turn for the worse.

How strong of will was Trebek? He reportedly taped episodes up until Oct. 29 and has enough episodes banked to run until the end of December.

Check out the tributes from the like of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chuck D rolling in below. Rest in power Alex Trebek.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020