Alien DNA: Who Is Stella Immanuel?

Dr. Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, a Houston doctor by way of Cameroon, mixes junk science with her unwavering faith but is something of a laughingstock after her wild claims of “demon sperm” and “alien DNA” online. Introduced as a voicebox for President Donald Trump as an expert on COVID-19 concerns, Dr. Immanuel has gone viral for a wacko video that has many wondering how many cereal box tops did she send in to obtain a medical degree.

In an unhinged press conference this past Monday not unlike along the lines of the racist Swindler-In-Chief, Dr. Immanuel shared a passionate sermon of unproven facts and hyperbolic statements that would make the most hardened of MAGA nutballs salivate. Spewing fact after incorrect fact, Immanuel’s weird rant in the name of public health was, of course, shared by Trump via his favored vehicle of Twitter.

“Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure, it is called hydroxychloroquine,” Immanuel said with passion and vigor from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, not using anything fact-based or data-driven to prove her off-center points.

Amazingly, Immanuel is an actual licensed physician, having attended medical school at the University of Calabar in Nigeria and completing her pediatric residency in New York in the early 1990s. These days, Immaneul practices at the Rehoboth Medical Center, which she is also listed as an owner. Immanuel is also a pastor and founder of Fire Power Ministries, where she shares some of the zaniest “fire and brimstone” theories known to man.

A supporter of Trump, Immanuel has condemned the LGBTQ community and uses phrases such as “homosexual terrorism” to hammer down her stance. She has videos of her discussing “alien DNA” and half-human, half-reptilian beings running the world.

She also has spoken of “astral sex” and evil beings spreading “demon sperm,” which also suggests that having dreams of sex with said demons and “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives” will lead to STDs, miscarriages, infertility and more. If that wasn’t enough, she’s heavy into the Illuminati talk, which means she’d be right at home screaming on folks from a street corner.

It appears that those who still believe COVID-19 is nothing but a little tickle in the throat besides growing numbers and a death toll over 150,000 and rising are parading her ideas around. However, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have all taken down her videos for spreading false information about the novel coronavirus per a renewed initiative to keep the public abreast of the truth.

We’ve got reactions and such to Dr. Immanuel’s rant below.

Oh and get a load of this doozy right below.

Yes America! some need deliverance from demon sperm. Here’s the message, enjoy. https://t.co/HdVwk1euJP. There is saying in my village in Cameroon. ‘Nyangha de sleep trouble come wake am’. #CNN #MSNBC let’s play. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 29, 2020

