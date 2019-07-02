CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

All Gold Gams: Ashanti Stunts In Gold Garb To Promote Pretty Little Thing Swimwear Collab

Posted July 2, 2019

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

Source: Splash / Splash News


Ashanti is proving that things to get better with time and at 38, she is, without doubt, one of the most beautiful women walking the planet. Over the weekend in Los Angeles, the R&B singer stunted in all gold to promote her new swimwear line collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, which was designed by her sister, Shia.

It’s fitting that Ashanti is getting into the swimwear game, this after she’s found a great addition to her brand visibility via her Instagram page in where she shows off an array of revealing yet classy looks. Considering the interest in the field and being a woman of, ahem, considerable assets herself, swim fashion could be a smart game for her to place herself in.

Check out the images of Ashanti in all her glorious gold below.

Photo: Splash News

All Gold Gams: Ashanti Stunts In Gold Garb To Promote Pretty Little Thing Swimwear Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

2. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

3. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

4. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

5. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

6. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

7. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

8. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

9. PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event

PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch event Source:Splash News

The PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti Launch events held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. prettylittlething x ashanti launch events

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close