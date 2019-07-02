Ashanti is proving that things to get better with time and at 38, she is, without doubt, one of the most beautiful women walking the planet. Over the weekend in Los Angeles, the R&B singer stunted in all gold to promote her new swimwear line collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, which was designed by her sister, Shia.

It’s fitting that Ashanti is getting into the swimwear game, this after she’s found a great addition to her brand visibility via her Instagram page in where she shows off an array of revealing yet classy looks. Considering the interest in the field and being a woman of, ahem, considerable assets herself, swim fashion could be a smart game for her to place herself in.

Check out the images of Ashanti in all her glorious gold below.

Photo: Splash News

All Gold Gams: Ashanti Stunts In Gold Garb To Promote Pretty Little Thing Swimwear Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com