CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

Posted 16 hours ago

NIGERIA-FASHION-JERMAINE BLEU

Source: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Getty


When folks think of Fashion Week, they often think of New York, Milan or Paris, but be clear: Don’t ever sleep on Nigeria. Their designers and fashion scene are just as chic, innovative and forward-thinking.

Just look at this month’s Lagos Fashion Week. With bold patterns, bright colors, daring hemlines, and gorgeous gowns, the 4-day event has proven that this country’s capital is a force to be reckoned with.

So to celebrate this annual fete, here’s a look at the best looks strutting down the runway and on the streets.

All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. EKI

EKI Source:Getty

2. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

3. ILI (FF) Naolila (FF)

ILI (FF) Naolila (FF) Source:Getty

4. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

5. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

6. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

7. Wuman

Wuman Source:Getty

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

I have a little secret to share with y’all about how I created this Top( for a little laugh and hopefully inspiration ).#lagosfashionweek2019⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ❗️IGTV video coming soon ❗️⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ S/O ⁣ @shop__tessa for the pants , it’s a killa⁣ @hairsbychris my hair stylist ⁣ Y’all had a girl feeling and looking super nice ❤️ . ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But meanwhile, enjoy my last few favorite shots from this look ❤️. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #imakewhatiwear #fashionbloggers #black #futuristic #minibag #sequence #fashiondesigner #fashiongirl #voguemagazine #stylepost #fashionoutfits #ootdinspo #lfw #lagosfashionweek #fashionweek #fashioninspiration #styleinspirations #personalstyleblog

A post shared by N A Y O (@thestylishnayo) on

13.

14.

15.

16. Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone Source:Getty

17. DZYN

DZYN Source:Getty

18. Jermaine Bleu

Jermaine Bleu Source:Getty

19. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

20. Orange Culture

Orange Culture Source:Getty

21. Studio 189

Studio 189 Source:Getty

22.

23.

24.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close