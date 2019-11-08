CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

All The Southern Style Served At iOne Digital And AT&T Dream In Black’s Creative Class

Posted 17 hours ago

iOne Digital Creative Class

Source: Daniel Amalbert / Daniel Amalbert


Last month we announced our Creative Class featuring five women who are owning the artisty of beauty: Wuzzam Supa, Jesseca Dupart, Gracie J, Fumni Ford, and Susan Oludel. The list was part of a company wide initiative recognizing 55 incredible men and women across various professional disciplines who’ve pushed the needle forward in immeasurable ways during the past year. And on October 24, HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, Bossip, NewsOne, HipHopWired, Cassius, and Global Grind came together to celebrate ione Digital’s Creative with AT&T Dream in Black in ATL.

Atop Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park, creatives of all forms gathered together for a mix of activities all in the name of celebrating cultural leaders who move us forward politically, financially, musically, artistically, and, of course, fashionably. Guests were treated to tunes courtesy of DJ Wally Sparks while cartoonist Tony Smith drew caricatures of attendees. Others snapped pics in our many interactive photo booths and got their futures read by The Overflo creator Timil Jones.

In addition to executives like iOne Digital President Detavio Samuels, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier, and AT&T Vice President Angela Baskerville being in attendance, honorees Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel, and Dionna Dorsey, District Clothing entrepreneur, also joined the festivities and participated in a brief Q&A. Because we’ve always got our eye on fashion and beauty we also peeped a number of guests who showed us how to add more creativity to our wardrobe and step up our style as well. Scroll down to peep their southern style and check out the full list of honorees here.

All The Southern Style Served At iOne Digital And AT&T Dream In Black’s Creative Class  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

2.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

3.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

4.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

5.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

6.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

7.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

8.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

9.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

10.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close