CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

All The Stylish And Fun Moments From The 2019 BRIC Gala

Posted November 8, 2019

The 2019 BRIC Gala occurred on Thursday, November 7th at the Knockdown Center in Queens. BRIC is the largest non-profit presenter of free arts and cultural programming in Brooklyn. Their annual gala showcases BRIC’s vibrant contemporary art, performing arts, and media programs. This year, the gala had Yara Travieso perform. The evening included a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, a compelling curated exhibition of BRIC artists, an immersive instillation, portraits by Barron Claiborne (he took the last photo of Biggie ever) and more. The evening was hosted by BRIC’s president, Kristina Newman-Scott and the BRIC community. The event celebrated the ten Colene Brown Artist Prize recipients and raised money to allow BRIC to continue their free and accessible programming.

See all the stylish moments from the evening you missed.

All The Stylish And Fun Moments From The 2019 BRIC Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC poses for a photo wearing Demestiks designs.

2. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

A large crowd gathered at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth, NY for the occasion.

3. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann were some of the stylish people in attendance.

4. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

TK Wonder accents her hair with gold embellishments.

5. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

An artist performs for the crowd.

6. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

An artist performs for the crowd.

7. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

The crowd looks on at the performances during the BRIC Gala.

8. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

After the BRIC Gala, it was time for BRIC after dark! A dance party ensued until the wee hours of the morning. Here Yara Travieso, who performed at the event, dances with a guest.

9. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

Guests dancing at BRIC After Dark.

10. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

Guests laugh at BRIC After Dark.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close