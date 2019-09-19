CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé

Posted September 19, 2019

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


 

 

 

 

 

 

&nbsp;

&nbsp;

With news that Beyoncé finally got a Madame Tussauds wax figure that actually looks like her….

We wanted to bring it back it a time where statues of her didn’t look a damn thing like her..a time where the famous was museum was hell-bent on making her look like a tired-looking white woman.

Take a look:

 

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Now you know what 🤔

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

2.

3. Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussaud

Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussaud Source:Getty

Who is this?

4. No, Seriously, Who Is This?

No, Seriously, Who Is This? Source:Getty

5. Have They Ever Seen Beyonce?

Have They Ever Seen Beyonce? Source:Getty

6. If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See Bey

If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See Bey Source:Getty

7. That’s Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like Britney

That's Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like Britney Source:Getty

8. No

No Source:Getty

9. These Are Just The Worst Ever

These Are Just The Worst Ever Source:Getty

10. Is That Leona Lewis?

Is That Leona Lewis? Source:Getty

11. Why Does This Keep Happening?

Why Does This Keep Happening? Source:Getty

12. This Is So Confusing

This Is So Confusing Source:WENN

Who?

13. Allegedly Beyonce

Allegedly Beyonce Source:WENN

14. At Least They Gave Her Curly Hair

At Least They Gave Her Curly Hair Source:WENN
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close