Amber Guyger Gets Only 10 Years For Murdering Black Man In His Own Home, Twitter Is Disgusted

Amber Guyger was sentenced to only 10 years and she’ll be parole eligible after 5 for what was obviously premeditated manslaughter of Botham Jean. Meanwhile, there are generations of Black and brown people sitting in cells for far less and far longer. pic.twitter.com/5sRzwMuTks — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 2, 2019

So much for justice. Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean after mistaking his home for hers, allegedly, but today (Oct. 2) she was sentenced to just 10 years in jail.

She’ll be eligible for parole in 5.

The New York Times reports that the jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before coming to a sentence that was past the minimum 2 years, but not even close to the 99 year max she could have received.

Prosecutors requested a minimum of 28 years for the ex-cop and now convicted killer.

The state had asked the jury to sentence Amber Guyger to a minimum of 28 years – the age of Botham Jean would be if he were alive today. #BothamJean — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 2, 2019

But here we are.

Botham Jean's sister is in tears as the woman who shot and killed her brother, Amber Guyger, is sentenced to only 10 years in prison for his death. #BlackLivesMatter #BothamJean pic.twitter.com/C56KHArhY9 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 2, 2019

