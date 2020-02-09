CLOSE
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead, Social Media Has All The Questions

Posted 14 hours ago

Amber Rose has some new ink!

The model was spotted out in LA over the weekend where a random woman happened to spot her with a brand new tattoo on her forehead representing “SLASH” and “BASH”. Bash, of course is after her first son, 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with Wiz Khalifa and Slash is after her newborn son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with current beau Alexander Edwards.

“I was just shopping at @dollskill and my card declined bc I forgot to tell my bank I was leaving the state. I walked away to call them and the cashier walked up to me with my bag and said ‘This is for you from Amber Rose.’ LA is WILD y’all,” the caption read.

Of course, social media pounced on the new ink and the reactions were … well, take a look for yourself.

