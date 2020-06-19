CLOSE
AMC Now Says It Will Require Customers To Wear Face Masks #BoyottAMC Still Popping Off

Posted June 19, 2020

AMC Will Require Customers To Wear Face Masks, Twitter Says Too Late

AMC is ready to open its doors again, but the news isn’t getting the reaction the company hoped it would.

Yesterday (Jun.18), AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, announced that it was going to reopen 450 of its 600 movie theaters on July 15th. Instead of the news being met with excitement, moviegoers are instead side-eyeing the decision. Despite announcing upon reopening that it will be following strict CDC guidelines, AMC CEO Adam Aaron is catching flack because he won’t force customers to wear a mask in regions where it’s not required.

In a statement Aaron disclosed:

“In areas of the country where guests are required to wear masks, AMC will abide by that ordinance, and guests will be required to wear masks except while eating and drinking. Guests at other locations are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit to AMC.”

The news was immediately met with criticism, and now the #BoyCottAMC is trending on Twitter with users calling out the theater chain for thinking protecting customers is a “political statement.”

The theaters still encourage those guests who foolishly think they are making a stand by not wearing a make to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to stop the spread. AMC also announced it will have $1 face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes readily available for theatergoers. As far as theater employees, Aaron added:

“All theatre associates are required to wear masks while in the theatre. All theatre associates will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening prior to their shift. If any theatre associate is found to have a fever or symptoms or self-reports a fever or symptoms, he or she will not work but will be compensated nonetheless.”

Unfortunately, that is not enough to give film fans a piece of mind to return to the movies to watch films like TENET starring Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington and Disney’s live-action Mulan film.

The #BoycottAMC trend has seemed to work because has the movie theater chain says it now requires customers to wear masks during visits. It might be too late as some customers are still canceling their AMC Stubs A-List memberships.

You can peep all the well-deserved vitriol to AMC’s decision in the gallery below.

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

AMC Now Says It Will Require Customers To Wear Face Masks #BoyottAMC Still Popping Off  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

