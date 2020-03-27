CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/22-3/29)

Posted 4 hours ago

A beautiful face is about more than makeup. Whether it’s bare face or a beat face it’s all slaying. We may be under quarantine thanks to the coronavirus, but these celeb women are fresh faced and fabulous.

And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/22-3/29)  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Saweetie

Saweetie is giving us ghetto fabulosity in this curly side ponytail. Bamboo earrings (at least two pair) and her gloss poppin’, Saweetie has been giving us lewks for a long time.

2. Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry woke up like this and is serving us lemonade on a cool day in this flirty dress. Fresh faced and fabulous!

3. Justine Skye

Justine Skye’s chocolately skin is radiant and smooth in this IG clip she posted to participate in the #doyourpartchallenge.

4. JT

Hair salons might be closed but JT’s hair is forever laid!

5. Lola Monroe

Vixen turned rapper Lola Monroe is giving us a lot with the bare minimum. Sis looks goodt with this natural beat, but that’s easy when you’re naturally gorgeous.

6. B Simone

When you make beauty your business, it’s your business to be beautiful and B Simone keeps her lip gloss poppin with B Simone beauty.

7. Ari

When Arrogant Tae is your hair stylist, your hair is always the center of attention and he did the damn thing on this platinum blonde wig.

8. Tamar Braxton

Prepping for the release of her new music, Tamar is giving us airbrushed realness in this pic.

9. Eva Marcille

We’re quarantined, but business must go on. Eva put on a full face to promote her CevaD line.

10. Nazanin Mandi

View this post on Instagram

Uncle Jesse could nevaaaa ....

A post shared by Nazanin Mandi Pimentel (@nazaninmandi) on

Leather and looks! Nazanin Mandi left her shirt behind and put all the effort into her beat face.

Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close