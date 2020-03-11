And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/8-3/15)

Black women are beautiful. And when we catch the light in certain ways, our skin glows like diamonds in the sky. We’ve perfected the selfie. Our photography skills are on point and our lip gloss is always poppin. If you scroll down your timeline right now, you’ll see plenty of pics that prove it.

This week in face slayage…

Megan Thee Stallion served us fresh face beauty in her bra while promoting her latest music project Suga. J. Lo a.k.a slay Lo came through with the honey blonde and chestnut highlights, lime green nails and ravishing lashes. Kahlana Barfield is promoting Beauty Blender’s new Bounce concealer and we’re sold! And KeKe Palmer on the cover of Paper Magazine, yes hunty!

Get into these beauty looks of the week…

