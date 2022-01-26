Anita Baker Celebrates Birthday, Announcing Return to Live Stage!

The last time Anita Baker performed live was at a five-show residency at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas in May and June of 2019 as part of her Farewell Concert Series.

However, in 2022 we will be saying “Welcome Back”

The great Anita Baker also took to social media to announce that she has new music on the way as well.

Let’s check out some of the best moments of Anita Baker and fan reactions of her return: