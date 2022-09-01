Anna Wintour, La La Anthony And More Cheer From The Stands During Serena Williams’ 2nd Round Tournament

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Serena Williams sent fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium wild when she snagged another victory during Wednesday’s competition against Anett Kontaviet. Williams eliminated the No. 2 seed player with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 win in the U.S. Open’s second round. A star-studded list of celebs and fans cheered the California native on as she served up her signature moves in the same glittery leotard she wore during Monday’s competition.

During an on-court interview, Serena gushed about the legendary moment.

“There’s still a little left in me,” the champion said with a smile. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge, and I’m rising to the challenge.”

At one point during the 2nd round, Williams faltered behind, pulling out speed and power against Kontaveit, who wouldn’t back down. But after a short break, the 23-time Grand Slam champ came back with a vengeance in the third round, ultimately sweeping the 24-year-old tennis player off her feet.

While reflecting on the minor setback, Williams said with confidence,

“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it.’”

Thank god it wasn’t.

“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I’m just looking at it as a bonus,” the mother of one continued before adding, “I don’t have anything to prove. I never get to play like this – since ’98, really. Literally, I’ve had an `X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17. “Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”

Now, the star will play in a doubles competition alongside her sister Venus on Thursday. Fans eagerly wait to see if the sisterly duo will take home their 15th championship together. Until then, here’s a fun recap of all of the stars who attended Serena Williams’ historic second-round tournament on Wednesday night.

