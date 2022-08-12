Antonio Brown Shares Meme Account’s Fake Quote About His “Biggest Regret” & Twitter Falls For it

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 7x Pro-Bowler recently shared a quote he said about the biggest regrets in his career. It’s a typical topic for sports greats to ponder after they step off the field for the last time, but the only thing is the quote’s fake, and he never actually said it.

“My biggest regret in my career doesn’t involve calling my GM a ‘cracker,’ or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn’t involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets’ stadium mid-game while throwing up deuces,” the quote begins. “My biggest regret is that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what that was like for you to all see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

Shortly after the post went viral, Twitter users realized that the graphic originated on The Sports Memery account, which is known for its satirical creation of sports figures’ quotes. None of which are real, but do play into athletes’ style of speaking.

The Sports Memery account even seemed shocked about AB sharing the quote, tweeting, “Man. This is epic. Really appreciate everyone who tagged us. I can die now.”

The quote is rooted in a Kanye West live performance from over 10 years ago when he said that his greatest pain in life is that he’ll never get to watch himself perform and can only relive the greatness in playback.

NFL Twitter didn’t immediately realize it was fake and reacted to Brown’s tweet as expected. Check out some of the bet responses below:

