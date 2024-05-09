Listen Live
ArtBall 2024: A Night In Brooklyn Honoring Kehinde Wiley, Black Art And Health Awareness

Published on May 9, 2024

ArtBall 2024

Source: Amref Health Africa / BFA


You can always count us in for a night that combines fine Black art, helpful health education geared specifically towards melanated folk and more than a few fashionable individuals rubbing shoulders with one another over complimentary libations.

Thankfully, that was the situation to a tee this past Saturday (May 4) in Brooklyn, New York for Amref Health Africa’s annual ArtBall – a decadent celebration of philanthropy through art, music and culture.

 


 

RELATED: Bélizaire And Beyond – 10 Historic Black Artworks Worth Knowing About

The 2024 ceremony proved to be an artistic haven in every sense of the phrase, from the Sotheby’s art auction featuring eye-grabbing contemporary African art to the night’s revered honoree in attendance, famed portrait painted Kehinde Wiley. He was this year’s recipient of the annual Rees Visionary Award named after Amref Health Africa’s late founder, Dr. Thomas Rees.

Here’s more information on what the organization says about choosing artist Kehinde Wiley as its 2024 Honoree:

“Every year ArtBall honors an artist we feel has changed the discourse around African and Black art with the Rees Visionary Award. This year, we will be honoring Kehinde Wiley and celebrating ‘Black Presence,’ aligning with his focus on reclaiming the presence of Black people: our royalty, our martyrs, and our everyday lives, in the world of fine art.

Kehinde Wiley is an African-American artist best known for his portraits that render people of color in the traditional settings of Old Master paintings. Wiley’s work brings art history face-to-face with contemporary culture, using the visual rhetoric of the heroic, the powerful, the majestic, and the sublime to celebrate Black and Brown people the artist has met throughout the world. Wiley’s portraits challenge and reorient art-historical narratives, awakening complex issues that many would prefer remain muted.”

As an added bonus, Wiley accepted the prestigious honor by announced how own $700,000 donation to Amref. The night was capped off by an astounding performance dedicated to ballroom culture, including a lively emcee, vogue stars and dancers of all backgrounds presented by the talented dance collective Les Ballet Afrik.

 


 

See all the art from the auction in detail by heading to Sotheby’s, get more info on the work being done at Amref Health Africa by click here and keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks, artists and moments from ArtBall 2024 below:

 


The post ArtBall 2024: A Night In Brooklyn Honoring Kehinde Wiley, Black Art And Health Awareness appeared first on Black America Web.

ArtBall 2024: A Night In Brooklyn Honoring Kehinde Wiley, Black Art And Health Awareness  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Akeem Duncan and Lewinate Havette attend ArtBall 2024

Akeem Duncan and Lewinate Havette attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

2. "Welcome" by Audrey Lyall

"Welcome" by Audrey Lyall

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

3. Bakare Mubarak attends ArtBall 2024

Bakare Mubarak attends ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

4. Cierra Britton attends ArtBall 2024

Cierra Britton attends ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

5. Dapper Lou and Brash attend ArtBall 2024

Dapper Lou and Brash attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

6. "Conflict Minerals (Child of the Motherland, DRC)" by Ferguson Amo

"Conflict Minerals (Child of the Motherland, DRC)" by Ferguson Amo

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

7. "Delightful" by Genevieve Gaignard

"Delightful" by Genevieve Gaignard

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

8. Khadijet Oseni and guests attend ArtBall 2024

Khadijet Oseni and guests attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

9. Artist Megan Gabrielle Harris and guests attend ArtBall 2024

Artist Megan Gabrielle Harris and guests attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

10. Beautiful attendees at ArtBall 2024

Beautiful attendees at ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

11. "All Lies Matter" by Hank Willis Thomas

"All Lies Matter" by Hank Willis Thomas

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

12. Jungwon Kim, Isamar Gonzalez and Ashaka Givens attend ArtBall 2024

Jungwon Kim, Isamar Gonzalez and Ashaka Givens attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

13. Black America Web's very own Keenan "HIGz" Higgins attends ArtBall 2024

Black America Web's very own Keenan "HIGz" Higgins attends ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

14. "Steph In Checkered Dress" by Khalif Tahir Thompson

"Steph In Checkered Dress" by Khalif Tahir Thompson

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

15. Host Kimberly Pirtle at ArtBall 2024

Host Kimberly Pirtle at ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

16. "Bloom In Specked Green" by Layo Bright

"Bloom In Specked Green" by Layo Bright

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

17. Les Ballet Afrik performs at ArtBall 2024

Les Ballet Afrik performs at ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

18. A lesson in ballroom culture by Les Ballet Afrik at ArtBall 2024

A lesson in ballroom culture by Les Ballet Afrik at ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

19. "Shadow" by Lewinale Havette

"Shadow" by Lewinale Havette

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

20. Featured artist Lewinale Havette attends ArtBall 2024

Featured artist Lewinale Havette attends ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

21. Marc Lacey, Githinji Gitahi and honoree Kehinde Wiley attend ArtBall 2024

Marc Lacey, Githinji Gitahi and honoree Kehinde Wiley attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

22. Michelle Ogleby, Siphiwe Muze, Toni Pringley and Mackenzie Harvey attend ArtBall 2024

Michelle Ogleby, Siphiwe Muze, Toni Pringley and Mackenzie Harvey attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

23. "Ari" by Myles Loftin

"Ari" by Myles Loftin

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

24. Ola Dapo and Malik Roberts attend ArtBall 2024

Ola Dapo and Malik Roberts attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

25. "L'Eclosions" by Ousmane Ba

"L'Eclosions" by Ousmane Ba

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

26. "X-Pression Series #1" by Satchel Lee

"X-Pression Series #1" by Satchel Lee

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

27. Storm Ascher, Alex Anderson, Roscoe B. Thicke III and guest attend ArtBall 2024

Storm Ascher, Alex Anderson, Roscoe B. Thicke III and guest attend ArtBall 2024

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

28. "Intlonipho yami ifana no Thando Iwami II" by Turiya Magadlela

"Intlonipho yami ifana no Thando Iwami II" by Turiya Magadlela

Amref Health Africa Presents ArtBall 2024
May, 4, 2024
INDUSTRIA – Brooklyn, NY

