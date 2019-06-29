CLOSE
B2K Done: Omarion's Ex Apryl Jones Laid Up With Moniece Slaughter's Old Boo Fizz, Twitter Is Lit

Posted June 29, 2019

B2K just wrapped up its Millenium tour to the delight of fans of the longstanding group, but it appears that it might be the final time folks see the gang together.  Omarion’s ex and baby momma Apryl Jones appears to be dating B2K member Fizz and there’s footage out there to prove it.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Moniece Slaughter made earlier claims that her son’s father and ex-boyfriend Fizz was with Jones, fueling speculation as to why Omarion wanted off the Millenium Tour, not including the drama Raz B was contending with.

Although there was just chatter about Fizz and Apryl dating, Twitter was on fire today after several images hit the Internet of the two in bed and doing things that couples do.  As it stands, the reactions on Twitter are on fire as to be expected.

We’ve collected all the images and footage we could find online, and we’ve captured a handful of the tweets as well.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

