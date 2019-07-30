CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant

Posted July 30, 2019

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


On July 3, one of our faves, Danielle Brooks, announced via social media that she is five months pregnant with her first child!

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” the Tony nominee captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test. 

 

And since her big news, the OITNB star has been sporting that growing belly on the red carpet and beyond, giving us all the mother-to-be glow!

Take a scroll of her owning her bump!

Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t Rain On My Parade.

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Still in awe. 💘

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Hump Day. 🤰🏿

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

5.

6.

7.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close