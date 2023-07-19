‘Bachelor’ Spinoff ‘Golden Bachelor’ Coming to ABC

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A senior spinoff of the hit TV-Show ‘The Bachelor’ is coming to ABC. ‘Golden Bachelor’ will be coming to television to unite lovers who are in their later years of life. ABC announced on Good Morning America that they have selected Gerry Turner to be ABC’s first ever ‘Golden Bachelor’.

Turner, a retired 71 year-old restaurant owner, lost the love of his life after four decades together. Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. This beautiful couple spent 43 year together, making two beautiful daughters, Angie and Jenny, who then gave them two beautiful granddaughters named Charlee and Payton. In 2017, Toni had become fatally ill, and died just six weeks Toni retired.

It was Gerry’s daughters who suggest that he signed up to be the Golden Bachelor. Turner did it with no idea that he would be picked by the next to star in the pilot. Turner was ecstatic to be featured as the first Golden Bachelor and is looking forward to all the opportunities at love this show may lead him to. “It’s never too late to fall in love again,” Turner said on the show. “Don’t give up, there’s always possibilities.”

The Golden Bachelor is expected to hit ABC September 1st, 2023, but wouldn’t it be cool if they had a ‘Celebrity Golden Bachelor’? Our staff handpicked a few black single men who we’d love to see on a spinoff of ‘The Bachelor’

View our ‘Black Bachelor’s List Below!

