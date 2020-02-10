CLOSE
Barack And Michelle Obama Won An Oscar For Ohio Based Documentary!

Posted February 9, 2020

Congrats are in order to former President Barack Obama and our forever First Lady Michelle Obama as their High Ground Productions company won the best documentary Oscar for “American Factory” at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Obamas launched Higher Ground in 2018 in partnership with Netflix.

The documentary depicts the issues between a working-class America and a high-tech China as a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory at an abandoned General Motors plant in a post-industrial city outside of Dayton, Ohio.

The documentary tells a story of American factory workers, who were previously laid-off by GM then hired by Chinese glass manufacturing giant Fuyao, struggling to unionize as they were paid less for doing more dangerous work while being supervised by an army of Chinese employees.

You can stream American Factory on Netflix now.

Watch directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert along with producer Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY.

