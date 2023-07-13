French Fries are undeniably the go-to side dish for any meal. As popularity increased so has the delicacy of the French Fry. Since the invention of French Fries (which Belgium takes credit for dating back to the 1600’s), French Fries have come in all shapes, sizes, textures, and flavors, French fries has served as a staple at the dinner table for many years! Restaurants and fast food places alike are giving away free french fries to their customers to commemorate America’s favorite side dish.
RELATED: Where to Get Free Fries for National French Fry Day!
As we celebrate National French Fry Day, our staff has put together a list of the top ten fast food french fries!
Take a look at our Top 10 Fast Food French Fry list Starting from #10 to #1 below!
READ MORE:
RELATED: National French Fry Day: These Celebrities Enjoy Fries Just Like The Rest Of Us
RELATED: McDonald’s Employee Shot Over Cold French Fries
RELATED: Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries
National French Fry Day: Top 10 Fast Food French Fries was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. #10- In-N-Out BurgerSource:Getty
The west-coast burger franchise with french fries so good they found their way onto this list!
2. #9- Burger KingSource:Getty
“Yummy shoe-string fires fried to a crisp golden brown, served piping hot withyour favourite Value Meal, or as the star of the moment.” According to BK.com. I wouldn’t necessarily say they are shoe-string, but they are good!
3. #8- Wendy’sSource:Getty
After receiving ridicule of having the worst fast food fries, Wendy’s might have found their money maker with this new recipe. Bringing us ‘Hot&Crispy’ french fries with a sprinkle of sea salt, that keep us coming back!
4. #7- Arby’sSource:Getty
They have the meats, and the fries! Arby’s Curly fries are so popular, that you can get them in the freezer section of almost any grocery store!
5. #6- KFCSource:Getty
Giving it to you ‘slim thick’ shoestring style or the ‘bussin out the bag’ potato wedge way, KFC has the perfect side to go with them chicken thighs
6. #5- CheckersSource:Getty
Seasoned to perfectoin, Checker’s and Rally’s french fries are elite! Pair the seasoned potato sticks with some ranch? Oh boy!
7. #4- McDonaldsSource:Getty
A classic, fan favorite french fry. McDonalds signature side shoestring style french fry is the ideal picture of what people imagine when referring to the popular potato form
8. #3- PopeyesSource:Getty
Popeyes got the crispy cajun delicious potato sticks they call french fries. Seasoned to perfection. Not up for question.
9. #2: Chick-Fil-ASource:Getty
Chick-Fil-A’s waffle fry has been iconic since it’s induction back in 1985. This was too easy
10. #1- Five GuysSource:Getty
This is not up for debate! Five Guys give you a heaping scoop of free bag fries whenever you order fries… and they’re good! Can’t beat that!