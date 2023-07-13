National French Fry Day: Top 10 Fast Food French Fries

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

As we celebrate National French Fry Day, our staff has put together a list of the top ten fast food french fries!

1. #10- In-N-Out Burger Source:Getty The west-coast burger franchise with french fries so good they found their way onto this list!

2. #9- Burger King Source:Getty “Yummy shoe-string fires fried to a crisp golden brown, served piping hot withyour favourite Value Meal, or as the star of the moment.” According to BK.com. I wouldn’t necessarily say they are shoe-string, but they are good!

3. #8- Wendy’s Source:Getty After receiving ridicule of having the worst fast food fries, Wendy’s might have found their money maker with this new recipe. Bringing us ‘Hot&Crispy’ french fries with a sprinkle of sea salt, that keep us coming back!

4. #7- Arby’s Source:Getty They have the meats, and the fries! Arby’s Curly fries are so popular, that you can get them in the freezer section of almost any grocery store!

5. #6- KFC Source:Getty Giving it to you ‘slim thick’ shoestring style or the ‘bussin out the bag’ potato wedge way, KFC has the perfect side to go with them chicken thighs

6. #5- Checkers Source:Getty Seasoned to perfectoin, Checker’s and Rally’s french fries are elite! Pair the seasoned potato sticks with some ranch? Oh boy!

7. #4- McDonalds Source:Getty A classic, fan favorite french fry. McDonalds signature side shoestring style french fry is the ideal picture of what people imagine when referring to the popular potato form

8. #3- Popeyes Source:Getty Popeyes got the crispy cajun delicious potato sticks they call french fries. Seasoned to perfection. Not up for question.

9. #2: Chick-Fil-A Source:Getty Chick-Fil-A’s waffle fry has been iconic since it’s induction back in 1985. This was too easy