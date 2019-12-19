CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Best Memes of 2019

Posted 18 hours ago


We are nearing the end of 2019 and it’s the time where everyone recaps the best moments of the year. Memes have definitely taken over social media through the decade and 2019 had it’s share of some pretty funny memes.

Check out the best memes of 2019!

Best Memes of 2019  was originally published on hot963.com

1. “Sorry To This Man”

While being interviewed by Vanity Fair, KeKe Palmer was hooked to a lie detector and asked a series of questions related to her. She was shown a photo of former vice president Dick Cheney and asked if her character, True Jackson, was a better VP. Palmer then admits that she has no idea who is.

2. The Nancy Pelosi Clap

Speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi clapped for Donald Trump at the State of the Union Address and instantly became a viral sensation.

3. “Hey, Look At Us”

Paul Rudd appeared on the series, Hot Ones while promoting his Netflix series ‘Living With Yourself.’ In the interview, Rudd says “Hey, look at us!” while eating some very spicy food.

4. “Ight, Imma Head Out”

Spongebob is always good for a meme. People have used this meme to express wanting to get out of an awkward or uncomfortable situation.

5. “I Ain’t Gone Be Here”

"I Ain't Gone Be Here"

Magic Johnson announced this year that he would be retiring as president of basketball operations of the Lakers. During his speech, he described conversations with people, who would frequently talk to him about the future of the team. He responded, “I ain’t gonna be here.”

6. Riiiiise & Shine

Twitter had a good laugh when Kylie Jenner shared how she wakes up her daughter Stormi.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close